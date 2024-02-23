AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corteva by 283.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $54.77. 91,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,829. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

