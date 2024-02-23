AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,512. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.63 and a 52 week high of $173.54.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

