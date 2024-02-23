AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 2,030 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2,671.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,196. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

