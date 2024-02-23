AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 6,283 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 387.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 281,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 225,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.