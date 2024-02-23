AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,755. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

