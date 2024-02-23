AlphaCore Capital LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.