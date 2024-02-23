AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 211.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,351. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

