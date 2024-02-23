AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 237,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

