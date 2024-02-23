AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 449.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,322. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

