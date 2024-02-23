AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.42. 28,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.