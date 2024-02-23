AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,930,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 237,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,679. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.29.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.