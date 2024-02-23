AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 236 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $953.25. 78,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $959.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.65. The company has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

