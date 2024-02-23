AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 292.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,404,000 after acquiring an additional 592,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,763,000 after acquiring an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after buying an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 30,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

