AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 211 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 168,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.