AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $5.82. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 30,948 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

