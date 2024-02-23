Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$54.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.05.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Eight Capital lowered Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.
In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
