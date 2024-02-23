Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Shares of AMED opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
