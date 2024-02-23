Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.