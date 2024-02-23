American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 525,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,655. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

