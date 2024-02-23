American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.