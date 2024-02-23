American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARL stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

