AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,242. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $975.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

