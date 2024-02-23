Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $58,338.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

