Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

