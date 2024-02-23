Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Gap Down to $64.44

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.44, but opened at $60.81. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF shares last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 120,337 shares.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

