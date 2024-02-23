Analysts Offer Predictions for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

