Analysts Offer Predictions for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.02. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $21.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $262.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.23. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

