Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target at $23.44

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $22,402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

