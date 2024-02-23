Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at $32.00

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,937. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

EDR opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.