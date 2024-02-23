Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) PT at $23.14

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,123,000 after buying an additional 1,216,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,476,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,501,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

