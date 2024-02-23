Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $86.83

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Logitech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

