Analyzing Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) & Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Esquire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.63 $487.62 million $0.67 4.25 Esquire Financial $113.52 million 3.56 $41.01 million $4.92 10.01

Banco Itaú Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 11.01% 10.94% 0.92% Esquire Financial 33.72% 21.34% 2.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Esquire Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Esquire Financial pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Esquire Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Itaú Chile and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Esquire Financial has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco Itaú Chile.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco Itaú Chile on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

