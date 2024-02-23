AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $671.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.30.

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

