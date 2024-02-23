Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Ansell Price Performance
ANSLY stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. Ansell has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $75.95.
About Ansell
