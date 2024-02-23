Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

ANSLY stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. Ansell has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

