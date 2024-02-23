ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $341.43. 92,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,731. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.90.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

