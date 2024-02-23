ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.87. 25,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,204. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.92.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

