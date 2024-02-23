ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.
ANSYS Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.87. 25,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,204. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.92.
Insider Activity
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.90.
View Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANSYS
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.