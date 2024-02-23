Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.85. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Antero Resources shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 1,662,266 shares.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 3.28.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
