Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.85. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Antero Resources shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 1,662,266 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 571,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after buying an additional 173,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

