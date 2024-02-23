APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.28.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.