Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

