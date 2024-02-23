Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of AAOI opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $723.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

