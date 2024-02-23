Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 19.9 %
Shares of RCUS opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.78. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47.
In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
