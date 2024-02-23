Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 232,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

