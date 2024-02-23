Argus Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

