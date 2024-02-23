Arista Networks (ANET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $254.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Arista Networks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/13/2024 – Arista Networks had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $230.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $313.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $215.00 to $325.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ANET opened at $268.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,053 shares of company stock worth $44,629,254. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

