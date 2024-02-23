Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,053 shares of company stock worth $44,629,254. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $265.14. 719,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

