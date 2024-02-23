ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

