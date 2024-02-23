ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRYFree Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

