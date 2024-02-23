Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 1,695 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34.
Artivion Stock Up 0.8 %
AORT opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $808.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
