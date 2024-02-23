Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 72,069 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,358,500.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AORT opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

