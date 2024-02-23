Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $13.18

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $13.18 or 0.00025852 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $862.74 million and approximately $56.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,985.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.67 or 0.00517147 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00146417 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
