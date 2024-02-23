ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML stock opened at $951.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.65. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $959.46. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

