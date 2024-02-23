Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

